Browns GM has 'shown a liking' to Marcus Mariota

Published: Feb 10, 2015 at 04:07 AM

The Cleveland Browns have taken a quarterback in the first round twice in the past three drafts. Could the Browns be thinking quarterback again?

NFL Media reporter Albert Breer says Browns general manager Ray Farmer "has shown a liking for (Oregon's Marcus) Mariota." Breer notes that Mariota has been working out with Kevin O'Connell -- who just happens to be headed to Cleveland as the Browns' new quarterback coach.

You want some more intrigue? O'Connell worked with Johnny Manziel before last year's draft. When word of O'Connell being headed to the Browns first broke, speculation centered on his work with Manziel as one of the reasons.

There was a lot of pre-draft buzz about the Browns and Manziel last year, and Cleveland ended up taking him with the 22nd overall pick. Cleveland took Brandon Weeden in the first round in 2012, but Weeden already has been discarded.

Cleveland owns the 12th and 19th overall picks in the 2015 draft; when you potentially want to move up in a draft, being armed with two first-round picks is an excellent starting point.

Cleveland likely is interested in finding a wide receiver, inside linebacker and defensive lineman in this draft.

