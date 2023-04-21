Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

More than a month since becoming a free agent, running back Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs.
The Browns appear ready to move on from the 27-year-old, but general manager Andrew Berry didn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.
"I don't know that we've necessarily shut the door on anything," Berry said Friday. "Look, we're not playing games until September, so we'll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team."
Hunt saw his production wane last season in Cleveland, generating 468 yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns in 17 games. His 3.8 yards per carry average was a career-low. Hunt added 210 receiving yards on 35 catches with another score.
With Nick Chubb the clear RB1, Berry noted that he's comfortable with the current makeup of the running back corps but didn't rule out selecting one in next week's draft.
"We like the room that we have, obviously, Nick leads it," Berry said. "Pleased with Jerome (Ford)'s progress over the last year. John Kelly, (Nate) McCrary, Demetric (Felton), taking reps there. We feel like we have a variety of skill sets that wouldn't exclude us from adding someone this upcoming weekend at that position. We just have to see how the board shakes out."
The Browns have eight total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the first coming in the third round (No. 74 overall).
With a deep draft of running backs available next week, unsigned veterans like Hunt will likely have to wait until after the selection process, and perhaps even closer to training camp, to find potential landing spots.