Around the NFL

Browns GM Andrew Berry says team hasn't 'necessarily' shut door on Kareem Hunt return

Published: Apr 21, 2023 at 02:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

More than a month since becoming a free agent, running back Kareem Hunt is languishing on the open market, along with several other veteran RBs.

The Browns appear ready to move on from the 27-year-old, but general manager Andrew Berry didn't slam the door shut on a potential reunion down the road.

"I don't know that we've necessarily shut the door on anything," Berry said Friday. "Look, we're not playing games until September, so we'll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team."

Related Links

Hunt saw his production wane last season in Cleveland, generating 468 yards on 123 carries with three touchdowns in 17 games. His 3.8 yards per carry average was a career-low. Hunt added 210 receiving yards on 35 catches with another score.

With Nick Chubb the clear RB1, Berry noted that he's comfortable with the current makeup of the running back corps but didn't rule out selecting one in next week's draft.

"We like the room that we have, obviously, Nick leads it," Berry said. "Pleased with Jerome (Ford)'s progress over the last year. John Kelly, (Nate) McCrary, Demetric (Felton), taking reps there. We feel like we have a variety of skill sets that wouldn't exclude us from adding someone this upcoming weekend at that position. We just have to see how the board shakes out."

The Browns have eight total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the first coming in the third round (No. 74 overall).

With a deep draft of running backs available next week, unsigned veterans like Hunt will likely have to wait until after the selection process, and perhaps even closer to training camp, to find potential landing spots.

Related Content

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday, May 2.

news

NFL suspends five players, including four Lions, for violating gambling policy

The NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman playing 'poker' ahead of draft: 'Nobody has any idea what we're going to do'

The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are filled with lies, false flags and shell games as clubs try to jockey for positioning. Amid the fibs told during each club's pre-draft press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman offered the most honest quote of lying season.

news

Drew Brees: Saints 'well-positioned to make a run at it' with Derek Carr at quarterback

The Saints are betting big that Derek Carr can drive them back to the postseason. One former Saints great likes the veteran addition: Drew Brees.

news

Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

Speaking Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton didn't answer whether the team would pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option but reiterated that the club plans on having the soon-to-be 24-year-old receiver on the team in 2023.

news

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Robbie Gould announced in March that he'd headed for free agency instead of re-signing with the 49ers. And heading into his 19th NFL season, the kicker is looking to hit some specific milestones before hanging up the cleats.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign restricted free agent tender on Monday

A Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback will ink his tender Monday -- no, not that one. Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

General manager Brett Veach says Chiefs undecided on picking up RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Thursday the team has yet to make a decision on whether to pick up Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year rookie option.

news

Cardinals unveil first new primary uniforms since 2005

The Cardinals unveiled brand-new uniforms on Thursday night -- the franchise's first new uni reveal since 2005.

news

Will Nick Sirianni's approach change with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new contract? 'We didn't pay him more to do less'

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it known Thursday that while keeping Jalen Hurts healthy has and will continue to be paramount, he's not going to rein in what's made his quarterback a dynamic talent so far.

news

Cowboys pick up WR CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option

In little to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE