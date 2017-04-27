Browns draft Garrett: A look at defenders picked No. 1 overall

PHILADELPHIA -- DE Myles Garrett is the 16th defensive player in the common draft era to be selected No. 1 overall. Of the previous 15, less than half (7) were selected to a Pro Bowl in the NFL. A look at the drafts and careers of the defensive No. 1 picks to precede the former Texas A&M star:
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Drafted No. 1: 2014
Club: Houston Texans
Career: Clowney enters his fourth NFL season coming off his best year so far for the Texans. Injury-hampered early in his career, he could turn a corner in 2017 but still seeks his first double-digit sack season.
Pro Bowls: 1
DE Mario Williams
Drafted No. 1: 2006
Club: Houston Texans
Career: Cut by the Dolphins in February, Williams has logged nearly 100 career sacks with three teams over 11 seasons. Set a career high of 14.5 sacks in 2014, but hasn't been able to find that form since.
Pro Bowls: 4
DE Courtney Brown
Drafted No. 1: 2000
Club: Cleveland Browns
Career: Brown's career never really got off the ground in Cleveland, thanks in part to injuries. A brief change of scenery with the Denver Broncos didn't help, and he was out of the NFL after six years.
Pro Bowls: 0
DT Dan Wilkinson
Drafted No. 1: 1994
Club: Cincinnati Bengals
Career: Wilkinson played 13 NFL seasons but never met the high expectations of a No. 1 pick. He fell out of favor with the Bengals after four years, but logged another nine seasons with the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
Pro Bowls: 0
DT Steve Emtman
Drafted No. 1: 1992
Club: Indianapolis Colts
Career: Emtman could not stay healthy at the pro level and played just 18 games over three years with the Colts. He played in all 16 games only once in his career, with the Miami Dolphins in 1995.
Pro Bowls: 0
DT Russell Maryland
Drafted No. 1: 1991
Club: Dallas Cowboys
Career: Nobody has more Super Bowl rings on this list than Maryland, who won three with the Dallas Cowboys. While he wasn't a dominant pass rusher, Maryland was an excellent run stopper and played 10 NFL seasons with Dallas, Oakland and Green Bay.
Pro Bowls: 1
LB Aundray Bruce
Drafted No. 1: 1988
Club: Atlanta Falcons
Career: Expected to be a dynamic pass rusher in Atlanta, Bruce was anything but. Considered one of the most disappointing draft picks in Falcons history, Bruce was out of Atlanta after four seasons and was a reserve for most of his 11-year career.
Pro Bowls: 0
DE Bruce Smith
Drafted No. 1: 1985
Club: Buffalo Bills
Career: Consider Smith the most successful defensive No. 1 pick of the common draft era. He played 19 NFL seasons, 15 in Buffalo, and piled up 200 career sacks. Smith was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pro Bowls: 11
DT Kenneth Sims
Drafted No. 1: 1982
Club: New England Patriots
Career: Sims played seven uneventful seasons in New England. Injuries limited his playing time and he was named by the Boston Globe as one of the franchise's worst-ever draft picks.
Pro Bowls: 0
LB Tom Cousineau
Drafted No. 1: 1979
Club: Buffalo Bills
Career: Though drafted in 1979, Cousineau's NFL career didn't get started until 1982 with the Cleveland Browns. He began his pro career in the CFL, and the Bills traded his rights to the Browns three years later. He played just four seasons in Cleveland and finished his career with the 49ers.
Pro Bowls: 0
DE Lee Roy Selmon
Drafted No. 1: 1976
Club: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Career: Selmon enjoyed a stellar nine-year NFL career, all of it with the Bucs, and won 1979 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
Pro Bowls: 6
DE Ed Jones
Drafted No. 1: 1974
Club: Dallas Cowboys
Career: Known as "Too Tall" Jones, he played the entirety of a 15-year pro career in Dallas, interrupted in 1979 by his brief stint as a boxer. Jones played in three Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XII. Sack statistics weren't formally kept until midway through his career, but he was credited with 57.5 from 1982 until his retirement in 1989.
Pro Bowls: 3
DE John Matuszak
Drafted No. 1: 1973
Club: Houston Oilers
Career: Though drafted by the Oilers, Matuszak was best known as a Oakland Raider, where he contributed to a pair of Super Bowl titles. He embarked upon an acting career after football.
Pro Bowls: 0
DT Walt Patulski
Drafted No. 1: 1972
Club: Buffalo Bills
Career: Patulski played four years in Buffalo and just five in the NFL, finishing with the St. Louis Cardinals. His career was profiled extensively by The Buffalo News in November.
Pro Bowls: 0
DE Bubba Smith
Drafted No. 1: 1967
Club: Baltimore Colts
Career: Smith was a 10-year pro who won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts. He played five years in Baltimore before an injury caused him to miss the 1972 season, after which he was traded to the Oakland Raiders.
Pro Bowls: 2