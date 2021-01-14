Around the NFL

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returns to facility after bout with COVID-19

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns officially get their coach back ahead of a Divisional Round bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin Stefanski returned to the Browns' facility Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The news was expected as the Browns got the all-clear earlier this week following last week's COVID-19 issues.

Today marked 10 days after Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first day he could return after isolating.

The Browns blasted a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers squad sans Stefanski in the Super Wild Card round. Getting their Coach of The Year candidate back to face the high-flying Chiefs is a vital step if Cleveland is to pull the upset in the Divisional Round.

