Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returns to facility after bout with COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns officially get their coach back ahead of a Divisional Round bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin Stefanski returned to the Browns' facility Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The news was expected as the Browns got the all-clear earlier this week following last week's COVID-19 issues.

Today marked 10 days after Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first day he could return after isolating.