Browns, Chiefs, Jets, 49ers to work out Mitchell Trubisky

A large contingent of NFL coaches and scouts got to see former North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky throw passes in his pro-day workout Tuesday, but Trubisky still has plenty more throws to make in advance of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are among the clubs that have scheduled a private workout with Trubisky, per Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer.
The Browns' intentions of working out Trubisky were reported earlier Tuesday along with the absence of head coach Hue Jackson and GM Sashi Brown from UNC's pro day. 49ers GM John Lynch attended the pro day, but the 49ers will get a closer look in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Browns, 49ers and Jets each are in need of a quarterback entering the draft.
"Either way, if I go back home to Cleveland, that'd be exciting," Trubisky, whose hometown of Mentor, Ohio is near Cleveland, told NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock. "But wherever I go, I'm going to give that organization absolutely everything I got and it's going to be a dream come true no matter what."
Private workouts between NFL clubs and draft prospects are typically conducted at the player's college campus, although one key difference makes the private workout more valuable for the club: While the throws for a pro-day workout are scripted by the prospect and open to all clubs, the private workout allows clubs to put the prospect through their own plan.