Browns CB Greg Newsome has heard trade rumors, but doesn't 'pay attention' 

Browns' former first-round pick Greg Newsome II has been labeled a potential trade target by those outside the building in Cleveland. While the cornerback is aware of the chatter, he pays it no mind.
"I don't pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me," Newsome said Tuesday, via Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland. "What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I'm comfortable here. I feel like AB (general manager Andrew Berry) and, the ownership and all my coaches know what I'm capable of. They know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys. Being a guy that's always energetic. Celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value, so no I wasn't too worried about that."
The logic behind the Newsome trade talk is that the Browns have Denzel Ward on a big-money deal and Martin Emerson, a former third-rounder who had a strong 2023. Cleveland would be dealing away a position of strength to fortify other areas. In today's NFL, however, having three reliable corners is critical.
Despite any swirling rumors, Newsome continues to plan his future in Cleveland.
"I told you from Day 1, I want to be one of those guys that sticks around one place their whole career," he said. "God be willing, I'll be here for a long time."
The Browns have a decision to make on Newsome's fifth-year option ahead of the May 2 deadline.
With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, it's possible the Browns could dangle Newsome as trade bait during the selection process or immediately after if a club doesn't fill a need.
Regardless, that talk is out of Newsome's hands. He's simply focusing on his job in Jim Schwartz's defense.
"I feel good. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I'll do," he said. "I was able to do a lot of things, you know, blitz, I was able to cover a lot more in man-to-man. I think I had a great role last year, and I'm just ready to keep getting better at it."