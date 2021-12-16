Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Around the NFL

The Browns are down another quarterback.

﻿Case Keenum﻿, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, will instead join his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. Mullens was elevated from the practice squad earlier Thursday. Mayfield's availability changed Wednesday after he tested positive. Excluding Keenum, the Browns have 16 players on the COVID list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell are also unavailable because of COVID.

Despite the absences, there is still no indication from the league that the Browns' Week 15 showdown with the Raiders will be postponed, Garafolo reported. The NFL on Thursday announced updated protocols, which include fully vaccinated players being permitted to return from quarantine a day after testing positive so long as they produce two negative tests within 24 hours and are asymptomatic.

Should Mayfield and Keenum be ruled out, Mullens has a fair amount of starting experience. He logged 16 starts with the 49ers over the past three seasons, including eight last year. His 4,405 passing yards in those games is the third-highest total by any QB in his first 16 career starts, trailing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.

