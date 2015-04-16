Browns are only team outside top 10 picks to host Amari Cooper

How surely will Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper be chosen in the top 10 picks of the upcoming NFL draft?
If his tour of official visits is any indication, it's a near certainty.
The Cleveland Browns are the only team among six to bring Cooper in for a visit that don't hold a top-10 pick, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. But with two first-round picks (Nos. 12 and 19), the Browns have more than enough draft capital to trade up and get in position to draft the Biletnikoff Award winner. Questions about the future of troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has been suspended for a violation of the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, make the position more of a priority for Browns general manager Ray Farmer. The other five clubs to host Cooper, all with a higher first-round pick than Cleveland: The Tennessee Titans (No. 2), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3), New York Jets (No. 6), Chicago Bears (No. 7), and St. Louis Rams (No. 10).
Cooper told College Football 24/7 last month at Alabama's pro day that the Jaguarswere first on his visit list. A couple weeks later, Cooper confirmed his visit to the Rams with a social media tribute to the club's all-time leading receiver, Isaac Bruce, from the team facility in St. Louis.
Cooper and West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White are considered the top two at the position available in the draft, although it's unclear which of the two might be the first drafted. The Oakland Raiders have a most obvious need at wide receiver and could easily take one of the two off the board with the No. 4 overall pick.