Browns approved to practice for first time all week ahead of wild-card game

The Browns will finally get one chance to practice before their first playoff game in nearly two decades.

Cleveland has been approved to hold practice at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Browns have dealt with COVID-19-related issues for three weeks dating back to a positive test less than 24 hours before their Week 16 game against the New York Jets, and another rash of positives have forced Cleveland to prepare for Sunday night's wild-card game against Pittsburgh without head coach Kevin Stefanski and rock-solid guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿, who each tested positive. Cleveland had been working remotely all week until Friday.

They'll at least be able to take the practice field once this week after it appeared they might be forced to play Sunday without any time to prepare in person as a group. Cleveland will be without a number of starters as well, with safety ﻿Ronnie Harrison﻿ becoming the latest to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.