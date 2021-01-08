Around the NFL

Browns approved to practice for first time all week ahead of wild-card game

Published: Jan 08, 2021 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Browns will finally get one chance to practice before their first playoff game in nearly two decades.

Cleveland has been approved to hold practice at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Browns have dealt with COVID-19-related issues for three weeks dating back to a positive test less than 24 hours before their Week 16 game against the New York Jets, and another rash of positives have forced Cleveland to prepare for Sunday night's wild-card game against Pittsburgh without head coach Kevin Stefanski and rock-solid guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿, who each tested positive. Cleveland had been working remotely all week until Friday.

They'll at least be able to take the practice field once this week after it appeared they might be forced to play Sunday without any time to prepare in person as a group. Cleveland will be without a number of starters as well, with safety ﻿Ronnie Harrison﻿ becoming the latest to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The shorthanded Browns will travel to Pittsburgh with a plan to have special teams coordinator Mike Priefer serve as head coach, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will take over playcalling duties from Stefanski, who will be forced to watch from home.

Related Content

news

New Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't waste any time during his introductory presser to let the media know that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going anywhere.
news

2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Mack: Bears aiming to use 'a lot of disrespect' to their advantage against Saints

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack plans to use all the disrespect they have been receiving to their advantage against the Saints on Sunday.
news

Jarvis Landry: Browns playing postseason game 'for Joel' Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is the Browns' longest-tenured  active player. Unfortunately, he'll have to sit out their first playoff game since 2002 and his teammates plan to win for him.
news

Ravens ready to take down rival Titans, prove 'sky is the limit'

After losing to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season, the Ravens are looking for redemption when they meet again on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer to discuss head coaching vacancy

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to meet with Urban Meyer on Friday to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers to host 6,000 fans for divisional round game at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday night that approximately 6,000 tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 for the team's Divisional Playoff matchup.
news

Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans' process and his lack of involvement in GM hire

Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson is "extremely unhappy" with the organization regarding the process and his lack of involvement in the hiring of GM Nick Caserio this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz to step away from coaching

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz issued a statement on Thursday announcing that he is stepping away from the "day-to-day of coaching for the time being."
news

Rams QB Jared Goff (thumb) questionable vs. Seahawks

A week of limited practices has produced a promising designation for ﻿Jared Goff.
news

Browns-Steelers game still on track for Sunday despite Cleveland's positive COVID-19 tests

Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The Browns-Steelers bout remains on schedule to be played Sunday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW