Browns-Steelers game still on track for Sunday despite Cleveland's positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Jan 07, 2021 at 03:11 PM
Kevin Patra

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with COVID-19 issues.

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

Harrison is the latest starter out for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Practice-squad LB Montrel Meander joins Harrison on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Despite the COVID-19 issues in Cleveland, including coach Kevin Stefanski missing the playoff game, the Browns-Steelers bout remains on schedule to be played Sunday night, Pelissero reported.

Contact tracing is ongoing and will dictate the steps moving forward, as will continued testing in the coming days.

In a bit of good news, Cleveland got back starter Andrew Sendejo for Sunday. The safety has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

