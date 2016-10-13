Browns among eight clubs scouting DeShone Kizer vs. Stanford

8 clubs attending:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins.

Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Three top players:Ohio State (QB J.T. Barrett, C Pat Elflein, LB Raekwon McMillan); Wisconsin (RB Corey Clement, LB T.J. Watt, CB Sojourn Shelton).

Matchup to watch:Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan vs. Wisconsin RB Corey Clement. With McMillan roaming the heart of the Buckeyes' front seven at middle linebacker, and Clement spearheading the Badgers' downhill rushing attack between the tackles, McMillan and Clement are certain to tangle quite a bit. It's a bigger challenge for Clement, who hasn't yet rushed for 100-plus yards against a Power Five opponent this season.