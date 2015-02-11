Brooks: Winston, Koetter would be strong fit in Tampa

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston figures to be a strong possibility to be the No. 1 overall pick of the quarterback-starved Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but according to NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, need isn't the only thing that makes Winston ideal for the Bucs.
The club's new offensive coordinator is another.
"When you think about Dirk Koetter and who he has traditionally played with -- pocket quarterbacks," Brooks said on NFL AM Wednesday. "When I look at Tampa Bay, I try to connect the dots. It seems like a match made in heaven because Dirk Koetter knows how to play with those kinds of guys under center."
Koetter, of course, is the new face in the Buccaneers building, having just come from the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. His quarterback there, Matt Ryan, couldn't be more of a pocket passer and enjoyed a successful stretch under Koetter -- despite inconsistencies in both pass protection and the Atlanta running game -- for three seasons.
If the Bucs do choose Winston with the first pick, the first thing Koetter could look to sharpen in Winston's game is ball security. As a third-year sophomore, he threw 18 interceptions for the Seminoles last season. Only one quarterback in the NCAA, New Mexico State's Tyler Rogers, threw more (23). Upon his hire, Koetter identified limiting turnovers as his first order of business.
Brooks called Winston the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2015 draft class and said that while character concerns on Winston will have to be vetted carefully, his skill set is what the NFL is looking for.
"He played in a pro-style system and understands how to make anticipation throws," Brooks said. "Strong arm, big body, tough to bring down. Think of big Ben Roethlisberger in the pocket. That kind of size, that kind of stature."
Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota figures to be Tampa Bay's other first-round quarterback option, a move that UCLA coach Jim Mora would recommend over Winston.