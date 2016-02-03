Brooks: Noah Spence reminds me of Von Miller, could go top 15

Published: Feb 03, 2016 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Noah Spence created plenty of momentum for his draft status at the Reese's Senior Bowl last week, perhaps enough to launch himself into the top half of the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks.

The Eastern Kentucky pass rusher, whose career has overcome a ban from the Big Ten Conference for failed drug tests, still has to convince NFL clubs that the troubles that got him dismissed at Ohio State are permanently behind him. But in terms of physical skills, Brooks likened Spence to the premier pass rusher in Super Bowl 50 -- Denver's Von Miller -- on the Move The Sticks podcast Tuesday.

"His ability to rush the passer, first-step quickness, dip and rip, the bend and balance that you see him turn the corner with, to me reminded me of the same thing I saw from Von Miller when he was at the Senior Bowl years ago," Brooks said. "We all know pass rushers are coveted at a premium. If he interviews well at the combine and going forward in his private workouts when he makes team visits, I believe at the end of the day, he's going to be in the conversation for the top 15 (picks)."

Miller was drafted No. 2 overall in 2011 and became a centerpiece for a Broncos defense that led the path to Sunday's Super Bowl appearance against the Carolina Panthers.

After being banned from the Big Ten, Spence salvaged his football career with one season at EKU, making 11.5 sacks for the Colonels in 2015 before deciding to enter the draft as an underclassman. He followed that with an outstanding practice week at the Senior Bowl, and delivered a sack in the game as well.

Added Brooks: "Everyone wants a closer. A guy who can close out the game (with a sack) when you have a lead. Noah Spence is the best closer in the draft."

Spence's next chance to impress NFL coaches and personnel executives -- more importantly in interviews than in physical testing -- will come in three weeks at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE