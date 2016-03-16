Brooks mock draft 4.0: Broncos land QB of future

Jalen Ramsey - DB, Florida State: Finding a dynamic quarterback of the defense is a top priority with Dick LeBeau intent on building a dominant defense in Tennessee.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: The small-school standout is a prototypical dual-threat quarterback with the A-plus arm talent and athleticism to thrive in Hue Jackson's offense.

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: Keeping Philip Rivers upright is a priority with Mike McCoy entering a "make-or-break" season.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State: Adding a disruptive edge rusher is tempting, but the presence of an electric runner in the backfield would alleviate the pressure on Tony Romo and allow the Cowboys to get back to the smashmouth approach that netted a division crown in 2014.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: The Jaguars have significantly upgraded the defense with their free-agent moves, but the addition of a sideline-to-sideline menace would help Gus Bradley's troops challenge for the AFC South title.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: The presence of aging defenders on the edge could lead Ozzie Newsome to add the energetic rusher to the mix.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: If the 49ers decide to move on from Colin Kaepernick, it would be hard to bypass the Cal standout based on his polished game and tremendous upside.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: With Jason Peters entering the twilight of his career, the Eagles could grab his successor at this point.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: Pairing Gerald McCoy with a long, rangy edge defender should help the Buccaneers generate a more consistent pass rush.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: Grabbing a polished cover corner to play the nickel position alongside Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would help the Giants match up with the explosive aerial attacks of their NFC East rivals.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: John Fox loves edge defenders with nasty temperaments and solid technical skills.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: The release of Marques Colston could prompt Sean Payton to take a big-bodied WR1 to anchor the Saints' revamped offense.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: Despite adding Mario Williams to the front line, the Dolphins need to add a young, energetic edge defender to the rotation to spell Cameron Wake.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: The Raiders could opt for a CB1 at this spot, but the opportunity to add an energetic interior rusher to a front line that features Khalil Mack, Bruce Irvin and Mario Edwards, Jr., would make the unit downright scary.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: The loss of James Laurinaitis could prompt the Rams to insert a downhill thumper with a high football IQ into the traffic-cop position.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: The addition of the ex-Spartan would solidify the Lions' front line at left tackle and allow the team to move Riley Reiff to the right side of the line.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Dan Quinn's quest for speedy playmakers with diverse skills could lead the Falcons to target the Ohio State standout as a potential "three-down" linebacker in the team's "see-ball, get-ball' scheme.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: Protecting Andrew Luck is the Colts' top priority after watching the team fail to make the playoffs without their leader under center.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: Rex Ryan builds his defense around the big bodies in the trenches. Reed is a destructive force on the interior with the size, athleticism and energy to wreak havoc from multiple spots on the interior.

Emmanuel Ogbah - DE, Oklahoma State: The Jets need an explosive pass rusher on the edges to destroy the timing of the passing game. Ogbah is a straight-line rusher with a combination of strength and power that could overwhelm right tackles at the next level.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: Without Terrance Knighton, who remains a free agent, in the middle, the Redskins could look to add a rock-solid run stopper to the lineup.

Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: The Texans desperately need a speedy WR2 to pair with DeAndre Hopkins on the perimeter. Coleman is a home-run hitter capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

Leonard Floyd - OLB, Georgia The Vikings could bypass their WR need to select an athletic sideline-to-sideline playmaker.

Josh Doctson - WR, TCU The loss of Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones could lead Marvin Lewis to take the ex-TCU standout to play opposite A.J. Green as the Bengals' new WR2.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: The Steelers covet long, rangy corners with ball skills and instincts to thrive in a zone-based system. Apple is an intriguing prospect with a championship pedigree and a rapidly improving game.

Noah Spence - OLB, Eastern Kentucky: After losing Bruce Irvin in free agency, the Seahawks could use another designated pass rusher to play a key role in their sub-packages.

Andrew Billings - DT, Baylor: B.J. Raji's hiatus could lead GM Ted Thompson to add another big body to the front line to shore up the Packers' leaky run defense.

William Jackson III - CB, Houston: The Chiefs need another long, rangy cover corner with superb ball skills to match up with their pass-happy AFC West rivals. Jackson is a versatile cover corner with terrific instincts and awareness.

Robert Nkemdiche - DE, Ole Miss: The Cardinals' recent success with high-risk, high-reward players could pave the way for the team to take a flyer on the ultra-talented defender at this point.

Vonn Bell - S, Ohio State: The Panthers need to add more speed and athleticism to the secondary. Bell is a talented "MOF" (middle of the field) defender with outstanding instincts and ball skills.

Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: If the Broncos fail to land Colin Kaepernick in a trade, John Elway could cast his eyes to the draft to grab his franchise quarterback of the future. Although Lynch needs some time to develop, the presence of Mark Sanchez gives the Broncos ample time to wait on the talented playmaker.

