Brooks: Marqise Lee rivals Sammy Watkins as draft's top WR

Published: Mar 19, 2014 at 10:33 AM

In the lead-up to the 2014 NFL Draft, a team's opinion on a highly regarded player tends to change. As scouts dive into a player's film, background, physical attributes and more, the groundwork is being laid to draft some promising prospects coming out of college.

While much of the focus this week has been on dissecting the top four quarterbacks on NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's position rankings, the folks these quarterbacks are going to throw to at the next level -- the wide receivers -- have gone a bit under the radar.

This week's College Football 24/7 podcast put a stop to that, with NFL Media analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah breaking down the draft's top receivers. Brooks took the position that while there's been plenty of talk of Clemson's Sammy Watkins being the top wideout in the draft, USC's Marqise Lee is right there with him.

"I still believe a healthy Marqise Lee can rival Sammy Watkins for what he's able to do," Brooks said. "They just flipped years. Sammy Watkins had a bad sophomore year, and Marqise Lee had a great sophomore year. Sammy Watkins had an outstanding junior year, Marqise Lee had an injury-plagued year.

"When you really look at these two guys, I think they're closer in terms of separation," he said. "These guys are talented enough that they should be in the same conversation."

If you're going by the numbers, Watkins and Lee certainly seem to be neck-and-neck with each other. During his career with the Tigers, Watkins had 240 catches for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns. Lee had 248 catches for 3,655 yards and 29 touchdowns.

NFL scouts deal in nuances when scouting players, but we'll go ahead and say the production of each guy is within the margin of error.

One of the biggest reasons why Watkins has drawn the top spot on the wide receiver big board is due to his impressive junior season in leading Clemson to a BCS bowl victory over Ohio State and finishing as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver. Lee, meanwhile, dealt with numerous injuries and a first-time starter at quarterback to throw his way at USC.

Clearly the memories of this past season are fresh on everybody's mind but it's important to consider each player's entire body of work in college.

"I don't believe it's Sammy Watkins and then, eight or nine notches down, it's the rest of the receivers," Brooks added. "He's the number one receiver but the other guys are nipping at his heels. They have the same kind of talent."

Lee isn't the only receiver in the conversation with Watkins either. Texas A&M's Mike Evanstold NFL.com that he was, not surprisingly, the top guy coming out this year. If teams can look past his height, reigning Biletnikoff winner Brandin Cooks is polished, fast and just what teams are looking for, too.

But Brooks wasn't necessarily knocking Watkins down a peg. In fact, he agreed with the comparison that Watkins gave himself on the podcast.

"When I look at him, I've always compared him to Torrey Smith," Brooks said. "I think his playing style reminds me of the Baltimore Ravens receiver on the perimeter. He's a vertical guy who's super explosive with the ball in his hands. I just don't know how much he'll be able to dominate at the next level in terms of being that explosive playmaker putting up phenomenal plays."

So don't fret if you're a team in need of some receiver help but sitting outside the top five in the first round. There should be plenty of options, from Watkins to Lee and beyond.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW