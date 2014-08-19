Brooks: Braxton Miller could benefit from position change in '15

Yes. Miller should take a redshirt year to fully heal from his injury and better prepare to play quarterback at the collegiate and NFL levels. While he is an intriguing talent with unbelievable physical tools, he is a run-first quarterback who lacks the pocket-passing skills to seriously compete for a starting quarterback job in the NFL. Thus, he will be better served by continuing to work on his skills on the practice field under the watchful eye of Urban Meyer. Remember, Meyer helped Tim Tebow become a first-round pick despite his noticeable flaws as a passer by featuring him in an offense that accentuated his skills as a dynamic playmaker in the backfield. While at Utah, he also helped develop Alex Smith into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Meyer has already helped Miller progress significantly as a playmaker over the past two seasons, and another two years in Columbus will help his game immensely as a passer.