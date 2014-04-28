Brooks: 2014 NFL Draft doesn't have elite quarterback prospect

That doesn't mean any of those signal-callers aren't considered difference makers in the minds of scouts. All three players are labeled as blue-chippers, with Manziel and Bridgewater both near the top of the list. Manziel has earned high praise over the past few months for his skills, but his height and unorthodox style of play keep him out of the elite prospects group. Bridgewater has been picked apart since his subpar pro day performance but still grades out favorably as a blue chipper based on the resume he put together at Louisville.