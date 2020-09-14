Broncos WR Courtland Sutton a long shot to play vs. Titans

Courtland Sutton's promising third season might start late.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver appears to be a long shot to play in Monday night's season opener against Tennessee due to a sprained AC joint, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

If Monday night's game were a playoff contest, Sutton would likely play, but caution might win out in Week 1 with Sutton, Rapoport added. Sutton sprained the AC joint during practice Thursday.

Sutton has recorded over 1,800 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in his first two professional seasons spent largely as the green target in a transitioning receiving corps. Now, he's the No. 1 receiver in a group of young, promising that also includes DaeSean Hamilton and rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, among others.

Hamler joined Sutton on Saturday's injury report as questionable, potentially increasing the level of difficulty for second-year quarterback Drew Lock in his first start of the 2020 season.