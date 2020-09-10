Broncos WR Courtland Sutton being evaluated for shoulder injury

With the realization of playing perhaps the entire season without Von Miller no doubt still settling in, the Denver Broncos are now holding their breath and hoping for the best as it relates to one of their top offensive players.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday. Sutton went for a ball and sustained a shoulder injury during practice that forced him to leave. Sutton never returned to practice and was officially listed as limited in the team's daily injury report.

The Broncos' No. 1 receiver and the favorite target of second-year quarterback Drew Lock, Sutton had a breakout 2019 season with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in his second pro campaign. Set to start opposite rookie first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, Sutton is the centerpiece of the Broncos passing game. With rookie K.J. Hamler already dealing with a hamstring injury, losing Sutton would be a blow to the Broncos' depth, but more so a huge loss overall to a burgeoning offense looking to find its game and hopeful of a promising season.