Around the NFL

Broncos interview Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator job

Published: Feb 22, 2023 at 07:19 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Add another name to the list of intriguing candidates for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job.

Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach, interviewed with new head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos on Wednesday for the team's vacant DC job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Patricia joins former Cardinals defensive coordinator and ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and former Saints-co DC Kris Richard as those who have interviewed for the gig left open by the departure of Ejiro Evero to the Carolina Panthers.

Related Links

Last season Patricia, who returned to the club in 2021 under the title of senior football advisor, embarked on a disappointing campaign of calling offensive plays for a struggling Patriots offense.

Patricia's background and resume certainly speaks more to the defensive side of things.

He was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 through 2017 prior to becoming the Detroit Lions head coach for a three-year stint.

Will the 48-year-old leave New England once more and return to the defensive side of things? That's unclear, but the Broncos' DC opening has quickly become one of the most interesting openings remaining in the coaching cycle.

Related Content

news

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon putting 'complete faith' in DC Nick Rallis to call defense

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, 29, will be calling Arizona's defense in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Dom Capers believes DC Ejiro Evero has 'it factor' to be an NFL head coach

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant coach Dom Capers speak on their relationship at Wednesday's introductory press conference.

news

Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock

The Tennessee Titans are releasing longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Ravens expected to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

The Ravens are dipping back into the college ranks to fill out their coaching staff with a fascinating hire. A week after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, Baltimore is expected to add Willie Taggart as its running backs coach.

news

Patriots safety Devin McCourty to make retirement decision before start of free agency

One longtime Patriots staple returned when the club announced last week that Matthew Slater would continue his career in Foxborough. Now the focus shifts to another longtime veteran: safety Devin McCourty.

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Las Vegas might not have 'an immediate answer' at quarterback this year

The Las Vegas Raiders took a sharp turn with their quarterback situation, moving on from Derek Carr. Now general manager Dave Ziegler must choose the next road to drive down, but said that whatever decision is made, the Raiders might not have "an immediate answer" at the position this year.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts,  "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go," said Brown.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE