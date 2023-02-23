Broncos interview Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator job

Add another name to the list of intriguing candidates for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job.
Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach, interviewed with new head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos on Wednesday for the team's vacant DC job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Patricia joins former Cardinals defensive coordinator and ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and former Saints-co DC Kris Richard as those who have interviewed for the gig left open by the departure of Ejiro Evero to the Carolina Panthers.
Last season Patricia, who returned to the club in 2021 under the title of senior football advisor, embarked on a disappointing campaign of calling offensive plays for a struggling Patriots offense.
Patricia's background and resume certainly speaks more to the defensive side of things.
He was the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 through 2017 prior to becoming the Detroit Lions head coach for a three-year stint.
Will the 48-year-old leave New England once more and return to the defensive side of things? That's unclear, but the Broncos' DC opening has quickly become one of the most interesting openings remaining in the coaching cycle.