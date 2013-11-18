Broncos interim coach Jack Del Rio confirms USC interview

Broncos interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio confirmed he has interviewed for the USC head-coaching job, according to the Los Angeles Times.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that a source informed of the school's search said Del Rio interviewed for the job during the Broncos' bye week.
"I can honestly say that that was handled in the proper way," said Del Rio, per the Times. "They contacted the Broncos, got permission, and we did it in a manner where they came out here and visited with me during our bye week so it wouldn't disrupt anything. So that's what took place.
"Now, my job continues. My focus is here. It's an honor to obviously be even in consideration for something like that, but I also feel very honored to be here and be the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Denver Broncos."
Interim head coach Ed Orgeron is making a strong case to keep the Trojans job, but Del Rio's confirmation is the clearest indication yet that USC athletic director Pat Haden does not view Orgeron as a long-term solution.