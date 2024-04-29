Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

Since Peyton Manning's retirement, the Broncos have been a revolving door at quarterback, with 12 different signal-callers getting starts. Denver hopes Nix can stop turnover and end the club's eight-year streak of missing the postseason.

The Broncos had a private workout with Nix on March 18 in Eugene, Ore., and from then on, the experienced quarterback was coach Sean Payton's top target.

"I'd watched all the quarterbacks, seen them live (during the regular season on scouting trips)," Paton told Klis. "And then the season's over, I get with Sean and we watched the quarterbacks (on tape). And Sean liked a lot of these quarterbacks.

"And when we got to Bo, it was pretty instant. Sean was like, 'man.' You know, Sean.

"He really liked him, and then we went to the private workout and spent three hours with Bo in the meeting setting, and he was outstanding. And we go out to the field, and he made 10, 15 throws, and Sean came up to me and said, 'This is the guy.'

"And I said, 'Hey, we've got a whole process to go through. But he was really the target from then on."