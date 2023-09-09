Broncos CB Pat Surtain II looking toward another matchup with Raiders' Davante Adams in season opener

"That's the toughest thing about the position: sometimes things like that happen," Surtain said, via AP News. "You know you've got to have a short-term memory at that position, you learn from your mistakes and you move on.

"I do have short-term memory, I mean, I know what I do on the field. So, I just try to let those things go in a fast period of time. Because in football, one play could change the game. If you focus on the previous play or the past it could affect your game, so we've just got to move on with it."

True to his word, the subpar outing ended up being only a single blemish on what was otherwise a great season for Surtain, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in just his second NFL season. The 23-year-old finished the year with 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions, and placed fifth among cornerbacks by allowing an open target on only 28.8 percent of plays, per PFF.

Though it was an anomaly for Surtain to surrender that type of yardage to a player, he was not the only one in 2022 to find themselves on the wrong end of Adams' uncanny ability to find the end zone. Adams led all players in receiving TDs (14) and had 1,516 receiving yards last year, including tallying four other games where he had at least as many yards as he did versus the Broncos.

With Surtain and Adams each coming off of their respective accolade-worthy seasons, the pair will once again line up opposite each other on Sunday, opening up a new season with a clean slate. And for his part, Surtain is confident in his ability to be the one to come out on top this time around.

"It never waivered my confidence at all," Surtain said. "I just moved on, stayed with the flow. You've got to correct it in the film room. You've got to move on to the next week. That's how the NFL works. My main thing after that game was to focus on the next game, the next weeks ahead, work on what I needed to work on and move on from there."