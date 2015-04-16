Broncos bringing in Andrus Peat, other top tackles

Two weeks before the NFL draft, the Denver Broncos are getting a closer look at some of top offensive tackles available for what appears to be the team's biggest need. Stanford's Andrus Peat was in Denver Wednesday, according to the Denver Post, just a day after the Broncos brought in Pittsburgh's T.J. Clemmings.
Peat has an easy ice-breaker for any conversation with Broncos general manager John Elway, as both played at Stanford.
Denver holds the No. 28 pick in the first round, a point in the draft where any of the above-mentioned three, but probably not all, could be available. Several teams picking late in the first round have a need at tackle just as Denver does, and several offensive tackles are projected to go off the board over the last 10-12 picks of the first round.
With Peyton Manning's health being of utmost importance to the Denver offense, protecting him in the pocket should be a crucial component of the Broncos' draft strategy. The club has a need at offensive guard as well, but quality guards can be found later in the draft than tackles who can pass protect effectively.