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Broncos agree to terms with Dreessen, Tamme

Published: Mar 23, 2012 at 11:29 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos keep adding offensive personnel for Peyton Manning as they agreed to terms Friday with tight ends Jacob Tamme and Joel Dreessen.

Tamme will be reuniting with Manning in Denver after spending four seasons with the Colts, who drafted him in 2008 out of Kentucky.

He has 92 career receptions for 855 yards and five touchdowns. In five playoff appearances, Tamme caught five passes for 46 yards.

Tamme's best season was 2010, when he started eight games and set career highs with 67 catches for 631 yards with four touchdowns.

Dreessen, a former Colorado State University standout, has hauled in 110 passes for 1,364 yards and 13 TDs in six seasons with the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Last season, Dreessen caught 28 passes for 353 yards and six scores for the Texans.

Dreessen was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2005 after a stellar career at CSU in which he was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection.

With Tamme and Dreessen on board, the Broncos have a tight end crew of Virgil Green, Julius Thomas and Cornelius Ingram. Green will miss the opening four games of the 2012 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

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