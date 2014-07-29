Broken water main floods UCLA, football player goes surfing

A water main next to UCLA burst on Tuesday afternoon and unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a good portion of the Bruins campus. According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, city officials said the ruptured pipe is from 1912 and was pushing out an incredible 35,000 gallons per minute.
The Bruins basketball teams seemed to take most of the brunt from an athletics standpoint, as famed Pauley Pavilion suffered some remarkable water damage:
The football team wasn't spared either, however. While it's unclear how much (if any) damage the practice fields behind Pauley suffered, it seems as though officials were battling back water at the main home of UCLA athletics and the football locker room. In a word: Yikes.
At least one Bruins player decided to make the best of things. Wide receiver Eldridge Massington posted this photo on Twitter of him shortly after the flooding broke out and the caption, 'Boogie boarding in the flood.'
Either way, some crazy images at UCLA and hopefully not too much damage done to the campus. The Bruins football team will be heading out of town next week anyway, as they'll open fall camp on August 4 in San Bernadino, Calif.