Brock Vereen among top defensive sleepers in 2014 NFL Draft

The Ivy Leaguer came into Senior Bowl and acquitted himself nicely, more than holding his own against tougher competition than he's used to facing. Reid did not seem intimidated and made some nice plays during the game when the offense tried to run inside against him. Reid is a thick, stout guy, but he needs to learn how to better use his hands. He doesn't come from a school that produces many NFL prospects -- he would be the third Princeton player drafted since 1990 -- but he could be a mid-round draft pick that surprises at the next level.