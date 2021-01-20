Britain's Aden Durde named Cowboys defensive line coach

After six seasons as defensive coordinator of his hometown London Warriors in the British American Football Association's National League, Durde served as a training camp intern with the Dallas Cowboys in the summers of 2014 and 2015. He then interned with Atlanta in 2016 and 2017, taking up a full-time role ahead of the 2018 season.

The former head of football development for NFL UK previously helped to launch the International Player Pathway Program that has sent the likes of Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada and German fullback Jakob Johnson to the New England Patriots.

Durde spent the 2020 season coaching outside linebackers for Atlanta. Now, he gets to tutor talented pass-rushers such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith.