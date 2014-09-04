Briles: Bryce Petty needs 'dramatic' recovery to play in Week 2

While Baylor's schedule might allow the team to be cautious in bringing the star quarterback back, his Heisman Trophy candidacy couldn't be sustained by much of an absence. Statistically speaking, he's already behind the pace after playing only a half against the Mustangs (13 of 23, 161 yards, two TDs). Those are fine numbers from strictly a football standpoint, but they don't do much for a Heisman resume. Missing a full game or two would put the Petty-Heisman onus as much on the team -- to stay unbeaten and support his candidacy through team success -- as on Petty himself.