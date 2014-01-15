Brian Schottenheimer to interview at Vandy

St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will interview Wednesday for the vacant head-coaching position at Vanderbilt University. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news Wednesday morning.
As the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian Schottenheimer's coaching career is predictably much heavier with NFL experience than college experience, having coached as an assistant for just one season each at Syracuse and USC. Since then, he has spent the last 13 seasons in the NFL as an assistant with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, and now the Rams.
Other reported candidates for the Vandy job include Stanford defensive coordinator Derek Mason and Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.