Around the NFL

Brian Flores opens Rosen-Fitzpatrick competition

Published: May 11, 2019 at 05:54 AM

Upon his introduction to the Miami media, quarterback Josh Rosen said he simply wanted to come in and compete.

It's what he should have said, but he is the young former first-round pick, while Ryan Fitzpatrick is the veteran journeyman, albeit brimming with charisma and always a lock for at least a couple fun Sundays.

Competing for the starting quarterback spot is just what Rosen is in store for, though, according to Dolphins first-year coach Brian Flores, however.

"As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there'll be competition there," Flores said at a Friday press conference. "In that position, we're looking for leadership, we're looking for, obviously, accuracy, we're looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there's a lot that goes into it, it's a leadership position and there's going to be some competition at that position for sure."

Selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen was traded to the Dolphins on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft to make way for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

Thus, whether it's from the beginning of the season or further down the schedule, Rosen starting under center would seem to be a foregone conclusion given the Dolphins are building for the future.

Flores maintained that wasn't exactly the case.

"If [Fitzpatrick] wins the competition, absolutely I'm good with that," Flores said. "I think that would be what's best for the team and what's best for the Miami Dolphins."

As Flores dives into the unfamiliar waters of being a head coach, he's preaching competition across the team. With such a young and new roster, it makes sense as an identity is still there to be established.

"There's going to be competition, really across the board on this team," Flores said. "I don't think that there's any way to raise the level of a group than to create competition."

In reality, a QB competition isn't all that unfamiliar for Rosen or Fitzpatrick, whether the deck was loaded or not. Rosen was a rookie biding his time last season with the Cardinals before replacing Sam Bradford. Fitzpatrick produced gaudy numbers as a starter a campaign ago for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Jameis Winston returned.

With a new season on the South Florida horizon, the two are set to battle for the top spot in the Dolphins offense. Chances are Rosen will emerge as the hopeful franchise quarterback, but for now the two are back in a similar situation as last offseason, only now with a new franchise searching for a new face of the offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

news

Bills' Josh Allen gives props to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: 'You gotta find ways to be like them'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that Buffalo needs to find ways to be more like the Chiefs after Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years over the weekend.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

On Tuesday, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Eagles CB James Bradberry's expense regarding the Super Bowl LVII holding penalty, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter. Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown and some other Eagles responded in kind.

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

news

See how some NFL teams are celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE