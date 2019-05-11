Brian Flores opens Rosen-Fitzpatrick competition

"As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there'll be competition there," Flores said at a Friday press conference. "In that position, we're looking for leadership, we're looking for, obviously, accuracy, we're looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there's a lot that goes into it, it's a leadership position and there's going to be some competition at that position for sure."