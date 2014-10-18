Brett Hundley, UCLA bounce back with narrow win over Cal

Hundley went 31-of-42 for 330 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air while also leading the team in rushing with 96 yards and a score. Although he still displayed a few traits that NFL scouts will knock him for -- holding on to the ball too long, throwing behind receivers -- he did enough to keep his team afloat in the Pac-12 South and help the Bruins roll up 567 yards of offense.