Brett Hundley: 'That's probably my last one against USC'

Published: Nov 24, 2014 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Scouting questions about UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley's readiness to enter the NFL draft have apparently not led to Hundley questioning himself.

» Scout's Take: Hundley performing like best player in college football

The fourth-year junior told The Jim Rome Show that chances are "really high" that Saturday's win over USC will be his last game against the rival Trojans. Hundley, like all college underclassmen, has until a Jan. 15 deadline to decide whether he will declare early for the 2015 draft.

"There's a really good chance that was my last game against USC. The conversation keeps coming up," Hundley said. "I've got my degree. I've done everything I wanted to do here. I've left something really, truly great, and I feel good. That's probably my last one against USC."

Last month, not long after Hundley absorbed 10 sacks against Utah, an NFL scout told the Los Angeles Times that Hundley would be wise to consider returning for his senior year. Hundley has completed 72 percent of his passes this season for 2,873 yards and a TD-INT ratio of 20-5. Scouts have questioned his pocket awareness and accuracy, although NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks notes that Hundley's play has improved significantly since the Utah game.

Hundley admitted three weeks ago that he felt pressure this season to play more from the pocket because he believed that's what NFL scouts wanted to see from him.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

