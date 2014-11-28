Brett Hundley takes part in UCLA Senior Day ceremony

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley has maintained for a while that 2014 would be his last season in Westwood and that he would declare early for the 2015 NFL Draft.
He reiterated that earlier this week when he noted that he likely has played his final game against crosstown rival USC.
Hundley further indicated his intentions Friday, going through UCLA's Senior Day ceremony before the Bruins' regular-season finale at the Rose Bowl against Stanford.
A redshirt junior, he has a season of eligibility remaining.
Hundley admitted earlier this season that he was thinking too much about his NFL future and tried to do too much from the pocket in order to improve his standing in the eyes of scouts. However, he's bounced back in the past month to lead UCLA into College Football Playoff contention. He led the country in completion percentage and ranked sixth in passing efficiency entering this weekend's action.
Hundley became the school record-holder for touchdowns and total offense in the past two games, too. When he says there's not much left for him to accomplish in Powder Blue, he's not lying. The only thing left to do is win a Pac-12 title, and he might have a shot to do that next week against budding rival Oregon.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks recently noted that the Bruins' star would be a tough evaluation for teams as he navigates the draft process. Hundley has shown his ability to run more frequently during the past few weeks -- which has led to offensive improvement for UCLA -- but he still relies on high-percentage short passes to take advantage of the defense in front of him.
Either way, scouts should start to get a jump on their film study of Hundley if they haven't already done so.