Brett Hundley's father to JAY Z: Bring Beyonce to discuss draft

Published: Dec 13, 2013 at 05:08 AM
brett-hundley-121313-ts.jpg

If UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley takes his first meeting with Roc Nation Sports, everyone will know because of the horde of paparazzi outside.

"If I'm going to go talk to JAY Z, I want Beyonce in the room," Hundley's father, Brett Hundley Sr., joked in an interview with the Orange County Register. "It won't be a secret deal."

(That meeting might be a little harder to arrange now after Mrs. Carter surprisingly released a new album Thursday night.)

There has been similar suspense surrounding Hundley's decision whether to enter the 2014 NFL Draft. Reports emerged in October linking him to Roc Nation Sports, the sports agency founded by Jay Z, which counts new Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant among its clients.

Hundley threw for 2,845 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions and rushed for 587 yards and nine touchdowns this season. If he chooses to enter the 2014 draft, history will be against him becoming a first-round pick -- only Michael Vick, Todd Marinovich and Tommy Maddox were taken in the first round as third-year sophomores.

Despite elite physical tools at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, Hundley struggled with his deep-ball accuracy, handling pressure in the pocket, and working through his progressions at times this season. However, he closed the regular season by shredding a talented USC defense and can impress against equally formidable Virginia Tech in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Hundley must weigh the chance to improve against the risk of injury -- he has been sacked 85 times in two seasons as the starter.

He must also consider the caliber of quarterback he would be evaluated against. The 2015 crop is likely to feature Jameis Winston of Florida State and a familiar Pac-12 foe in Marcus Mariota of Oregon.

The Class of 2014 -- likely to include Teddy Bridgewater of Louisville and Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M, along with Fresno State senior Derek Carr -- is not nearly as formidable at the top as it appeared it was going to be even one month ago.

For his part, Hundley Sr. indicated he expects his son to return to school.

"But I have a sense -- and I know Brett -- he tends to want to finish what he starts," Hundley Sr. said.

It might also set up a schedule more amenable to meeting Beyonce.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

