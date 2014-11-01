Brett Hundley keeps UCLA's Pac-12 hopes alive in win

Quarterback Brett Hundley carried the team not with his arm -- although he was an efficient passer -- but with his legs. He was the team's leading rusher, totaling 131 yards on 24 carries, and his ability to pick up chunks of yards on called runs were a key reason the offense was able to get back on track and roll to 460 yards. It might not have resulted in the points you'd expect from that production, but it's a nice uptick compared to where they once were.