Brett Hundley keeps UCLA's Pac-12 hopes alive in win

Published: Nov 01, 2014 at 07:04 PM
CFB-Anu-Solomon-Brett-Hundley-Split-TOS-141101

In just about every Hollywood script writer's desk, there's a story of a sports team bouncing back from adversity to end up winning it all.

UCLA showed just enough in a 17-7 win over Arizona on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl that it just might be the inspiration behind one of those stories -- or at least the Bruins hope so after a win that very well might define their season.

Quarterback Brett Hundley carried the team not with his arm -- although he was an efficient passer -- but with his legs. He was the team's leading rusher, totaling 131 yards on 24 carries, and his ability to pick up chunks of yards on called runs were a key reason the offense was able to get back on track and roll to 460 yards. It might not have resulted in the points you'd expect from that production, but it's a nice uptick compared to where they once were.

At the same time, Hundley went 19-of-26 for 189 yards with a touchdown. That score allowed him to tie former UCLA great Cade McNown as the school's career record holder for touchdowns with 68 in his three years in Los Angeles. Hundley couldn't have asked for a better highlight to accomplish the feat either, lofting a perfect pass along the left sideline to Jordan Payton for a 70-yard score.

Those kinds of plays were no doubt what the numerous NFL scouts in attendance were there to see after a few weeks of shaky performances out of the UCLA offense.

Running back Paul Perkins added 78 rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark on the season, becoming the first back at UCLA to do that since Johnathan Franklin.

Early penalties and some uncharacteristic mistakes hurt Myles Jack and the Bruins defense early in the contest, but they rebounded to turn in perhaps their best game of the season. Three players recorded sacks, and there was a hand on the ball nearly every play when it was thrown. Jack also added 13 yards rushing on six carries offensively.

Arizona signal-caller Anu Solomon finally looked like a freshman, throwing for just 175 yards (on 48 attempts), a touchdown and an interception. Normally a run-heavy offense, the Wildcats were limited to 2.6 yards per carry for the game and couldn't get any push against a feisty defensive line.

The win keeps UCLA's slim hopes of winning the Pac-12 South alive and gives Arizona its second conference loss of the season. At some point somebody in the tightly packed division will stand up and take it.

Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, UCLA might just have said, "Why not us?"

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW