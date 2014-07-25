Brett Hundley has potential to make Jim Mora sound like prophet

Thus, I'm encouraged by Hundley's decision to work at the Manning Passing Academy this summer because I know the Manning brothers spend a lot of time mentoring young quarterbacks on the importance of managing the game at the line of scrimmage. From quickly deciphering defensive fronts and coverage prior to the snap to making sound decisions based on his progressions, Hundley needs to continue to make strides. He has to reduce some of the questionable decisions that resulted in turnovers and consistently keep his offense out of harm's way by taking advantage of the soft areas in coverage.