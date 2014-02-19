Brett Favre: Johnny Manziel reminds me of a young me

Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre hasn't seen all that much of Johnny Manziel, but what he has seen has left him mightily impressed.
"I haven't watched him much," Favre told USA Today Sports, "but one game I watched, for like three quarters, was the Ole Miss game.
"I almost thought I was watching film of a young Brett Favre. I didn't think I did a lot of things well [in college at Southern Miss], but he did. And I liked the attitude of 'whatever it takes' -- from that standpoint, I liked him."
Favre told USA Today that Manziel is further along than he was when he entered the league in 1991.
"I didn't throw near as well as him," Favre said. "He may have that capability -- unbelievable throws and can makes plays with his feet."
Manziel won't throw at the combine; instead, he is waiting to throw March 27 at Texas A&M.
