Bret Bielema: Travis Swanson 'no less than a second-round pick'

"I've had a number of NFL scouts, they know I've had a long history of good fullbacks," he said. "I put two or three fullbacks in the NFL in my last job, and they ask me, 'Where does he compare?' I think he's on par with every one of those guys. ... There's only a set number of teams that run the fullback position, truly, anymore in the NFL. But if they have one, they're going to use it. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets drafted, to be quite honest, (by a team) in the fifth, sixth, seventh (round) that truly likes him and has an immediate need for a fullback."