Bret Bielema offered Nebraska job before Mike Riley

Whoa, Pig Sooey. That casts an interesting light in more than one direction. First, it means Nebraska has been prepared to move with lightning speed to replace fired coach Bo Pelini. To offer the job to Bielema on a Wednesday and seal a deal with another coach just a day later speaks to how quickly a coaching search -- no matter how much athletic directors lead us to believe they are painstaking and arduous -- can open and close. Clearly enough, the Cornhuskers simply moved to the next man on their list, got the answer they were looking for, and ordered the new nameplate before Oregon State fans knew what hit them.