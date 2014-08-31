Bret Bielema: Arkansas coaches stranded in elevator at halftime

Bookmark this story, conspiracy theorists.
Members of the Arkansas coaching staff who were in Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium press box Saturday were stuck in an elevator at halftime and unable to participate personally in the Razorbacks' halftime adjustments in the locker room.
"We ran into a little glitch," coach Bret Bielema told reporters after the Razorbacks' 45-21 loss to Auburn. "Our coaches never made it down from the half. They were stuck in elevators. There was kind of a little audible there we had to deal with, but the great thing was the kids had big eyes and big ears.
"It is what it is. We had to roll with the flow. Obviously I have coaches up in the booth who look forward to coming down here and meeting as a staff and get on the same page. We were able to communicate by phone. I'm not trying to make a big deal out of it, they just weren't able to get down there."
Not that halftime adjustments can be worth 24 points, but the score was tied 21-21 at the half, and Auburn ran away with the second half 24-0. But given that most programs put around half their coaching staff on press box duty, it's also hard to imagine the elevator failure wasn't at least a slight disadvantage.
And the fact that it happened to the visiting team will only fuel the fun for SEC conspiracy-theorist fans who won't soon forget about it. As SEC West foes, Arkansas and Auburn play each other every year. As such, you can bet the elevator mechanic at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is twisting his mustache for next season already.