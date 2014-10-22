Bret Bielema: Arkansas' A.J. Derby like ex-Colts star Dallas Clark

"Last year when I switched him, I thought he had a chance to do it, but I had no idea what was in store for us," Bielema said. "(Clark) went 100 miles an hour, but he couldn't always see things defensively, as far as reading guard pulls, sweeps and all that stuff. But he could run and caught the ball well, so Kirk Ferentz switched him to tight end and the rest was history. (Derby) reminds me a lot of that. I'm not saying he's Dallas Clark, but his ability in transition has been uncanny. "