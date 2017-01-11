Brentson Buckner, George Edwards to coach Shrine Game

Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards have been selected as head coaches for the annual East-West Shrine Game.
The Shrine Game gathers draft prospects from around the nation to be evaluated by NFL scouts. The game will be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 21 and broadcast exclusively on NFL Network. Practices begin on Monday.
Buckner and Edwards were selected from a pool of current NFL assistants who were nominated by clubs that did not reach the playoffs, as part of a new partnership between the NFL and Shrine Game to reward and identify some of the league's most promising assistant coaches. The selection committee included members of the NFL Operations staff, two members of the NFL General Managers Advisory Committee, and Shrine Game officials. Buckner, who will coach the East squad, and Edwards, who will coach the West team, will fill out their Shrine Game staffs with other nominees.
Edwards was a college assistant for seven seasons before jumping to the NFL ranks in 1998. He went back to college for a year in 2010 as Florida's defensive coordinator. He has held his current post with the Vikings since 2014.