Brentson Buckner, George Edwards to coach Shrine Game

Buckner and Edwards were selected from a pool of current NFL assistants who were nominated by clubs that did not reach the playoffs, as part of a new partnership between the NFL and Shrine Game to reward and identify some of the league's most promising assistant coaches. The selection committee included members of the NFL Operations staff, two members of the NFL General Managers Advisory Committee, and Shrine Game officials. Buckner, who will coach the East squad, and Edwards, who will coach the West team, will fill out their Shrine Game staffs with other nominees.