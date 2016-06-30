Breaking down Top 100 NFL Players of 2016 by college

Published: Jun 30, 2016 at 06:17 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Georgia Bulldogs bark loudest in The Top 100 Players of 2016. The school is No. 1 in alums on the annual list, which is determined by a player vote.

And the UGA contingent ranked high, as well.

Four of the six were ranked among the NFL's top 30 players, with A.J. Green the highest among them at No. 16.

The season finale of The Top 100 Players of 2016 aired Wednesday night on NFL Network, as the order of the top 10 was revealed.

So which schools were short on representation?

How about the University of Alabama, which has generated 18 first-round draft choices since 2009 yet had only one player -- Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones -- selected to the top 100. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady was the only top-100 player from Michigan, and UCLA had none chosen.

Some of the smallest schools to have a player voted to the top 100 included Coastal Carolina (Redskins CB Josh Norman), Central Missouri State (Titans TE Delanie Walker) and Tiffin University (Jaguars RB Chris Ivory).

Here's a look at the breakdown of players in the top 100 by school:

Georgia (6): A.J. Green (No. 16), Todd Gurley (No. 22), Justin Houston (No. 26), Geno Atkins (No. 29), Thomas Davis (No. 54), Reshad Jones (No. 64)

LSU (5): Odell Beckham (No. 10), Patrick Peterson (No. 18), Tyrann Mathieu (No. 28), Andrew Whitworth (No. 67), Jarvis Landry (No. 98)

Pittsburgh (4): Aaron Donald (No. 14), Darrelle Revis (No. 24), Larry Fitzgerald (No. 27), LeSean McCoy (No. 69)

USC (4): Carson Palmer (No. 12), Tyron Smith (No. 42), Clay Matthews (No. 57), Ryan Kalil (No. 79)

Florida (3):Reggie Nelson (No. 60), Carlos Dunlap (No. 70), Jordan Reed (No. 77)*
*

Miami (3):Greg Olsen (No. 38), Calais Campbell (No. 71), Allen Hurns (No. 89)*
*

Nebraska (3):Ndamukong Suh (No. 40), Lavonte David (No. 53), Richie Incognito (No. 97)*
*

Oklahoma (3):Adrian Peterson (No. 5), Trent Williams (No. 45), Gerald McCoy (No. 63)*
*

Penn State (3):Allen Robinson (No. 31), NaVorro Bowman (No. 61), Tamba Hali (No. 84)*
*

Stanford (3):Richard Sherman (No. 20), Doug Baldwin (No. 72), Andrew Luck (No. 92)*
*

Texas (3):Earl Thomas (No. 66), Jamaal Charles (No. 75), Derrick Johnson (No. 80)*
*

Wisconsin (3):J.J. Watt (No. 3), Russell Wilson (No. 17), Joe Thomas (No. 23)*
*

Cal (2):Aaron Rodgers (No. 6), Cameron Jordan (No. 99)*
*

FSU (2):Devonta Freeman (No. 50), Telvin Smith (No. 83)*
*

Iowa (2):Marshal Yanda (No. 37), Mike Daniels (No. 95)*
*

Kansas (2):Aqib Talib (No. 34), Chris Harris (No. 52)*
*

Michigan State (2):Le'Veon Bell (No. 41), Kirk Cousins (No. 85)*
*

Notre Dame (2):Tyler Eifert (No. 44), Harrison Smith (No. 73)*
*

Clemson (2):DeAndre Hopkins (No. 19), Sammy Watkins (No. 96)*
*

Oregon (2):T.J. Ward (No. 68), Jonathan Stewart (No. 86)*
*

Purdue (2):Drew Brees (No. 30), Kawann Short (No. 58)*
*

Texas A&M (2):Von Miller (No. 15), Michael Bennett (No. 59)*
*

UCF (2):Brandon Marshall (No. 25), Blake Bortles (No. 56)*
*

One player each: Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, Buffalo, BYU, Central Michigan, Central Missouri State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Fresno State, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Temple, Tennessee, Tiffin, Troy, Tulane, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

