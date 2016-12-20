Breaking down 2017 Pro Bowl players by school

Published: Dec 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Six players selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl -- three from each conference -- played at Alabama, the most of any school.

Former Crimson Tide players Dont'a Hightower of the New England Patriots and C.J. Mosley of the Baltimore Ravens were paired as the AFC squad's inside linebackers, while former UA safeties Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (Packers) and Landon Collins (Giants) were chosen to play in the NFC secondary. Also selected were former UA wide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper. All but Collins have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2011. Collins was a second-round choice in 2015.

A look at this year's Pro Bowl selections by college:

Note: These are totals based off the initial Pro Bowl roster. To see the players added to the roster as replacements, click here.

Alabama (6):Amari Cooper, Dont'a Hightower, C.J. Mosley, Julio Jones, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins

Florida (3):Maurkice Pouncey, Reggie Nelson, Jordan Reed

Cal (3):Lorenzo Alexander, Alex Mack, Aaron Rodgers

FSU (3):Rodney Hudson, Devonta Freeman, Xavier Rhodes

Georgia (3):A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Thomas Davis

Oklahoma (3):DeMarco Murray, Trent Williams, Gerald McCoy

Pittsburgh (3):LeSean McCoy, Larry Fitzgerald, Aaron Donald

USC (3):Jurrell Casey, Tyron Smith, Everson Griffen

Texas A&M (3):Von Miller, Mike Evans, Michael Bennett

Boston College (2):Matt Ryan, Luke Kuechly

Iowa (2):Marshal Yanda, Brandon Scherff

Kansas (2):Aqib Talib, Chris Harris

LSU (2):Odell Beckham, Patrick Peterson

Michigan (2):Taylor Lewan, Tom Brady

Mississippi State (2):Dak Prescott, Fletcher Cox

Notre Dame (2):Zack Martin, Harrison Smith

Purdue (2):Cliff Avril, Ryan Kerrigan

Stanford (2):David DeCastro, Richard Sherman

Tennessee (2):Eric Berry, Cordarrelle Patterson

Texas (2):Brian Orakpo, Justin Tucker

Utah State (2):Donald Penn, Bobby Wagner

Wisconsin (2):Joe Thomas, Travis Frederick

One player each: Arkansas (Jason Peters); Baylor (Matt Bryant); Buffalo (Khalil Mack); Central Michigan (Antonio Brown); Central Missouri (Delanie Walker); Cincinnati (Travis Kelce); Clemson (Vic Beasley); Coastal Carolina (Mike Tolbert); East Carolina (Dwayne Harris); Eastern Michigan (T.J. Lang); Florida International (T.Y. Hilton); Fresno State (Derek Carr); Harvard (Kyle Juszczyk); Iowa State (Kelechi Osemele); Miami (Greg Olsen); Miami of Ohio (Ben Roethlisberger); Michigan State (Le'Veon Bell); Nebraska (Ndamukong Suh); North Alabama (Janoris Jenkins); Northern Iowa (David Johnson); Ohio State (Ezekiel Elliott); Oregon State (Johnny Hekker); Penn State (Cameron Wake); Rutgers (Devin McCourty); South Carolina (Jadeveon Clowney); UCLA (Matthew Slater); Vanderbilt (Casey Heyward); Washington (Marcus Peters); West Alabama (Tyreek Hill); West Virginia (Pat McAfee).

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.