Breaking down 2017 Pro Bowl players by school

Six players selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl -- three from each conference -- played at Alabama, the most of any school.
Former Crimson Tide players Dont'a Hightower of the New England Patriots and C.J. Mosley of the Baltimore Ravens were paired as the AFC squad's inside linebackers, while former UA safeties Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (Packers) and Landon Collins (Giants) were chosen to play in the NFC secondary. Also selected were former UA wide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper. All but Collins have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 2011. Collins was a second-round choice in 2015.
Alabama (6):Amari Cooper, Dont'a Hightower, C.J. Mosley, Julio Jones, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins
One player each: Arkansas (Jason Peters); Baylor (Matt Bryant); Buffalo (Khalil Mack); Central Michigan (Antonio Brown); Central Missouri (Delanie Walker); Cincinnati (Travis Kelce); Clemson (Vic Beasley); Coastal Carolina (Mike Tolbert); East Carolina (Dwayne Harris); Eastern Michigan (T.J. Lang); Florida International (T.Y. Hilton); Fresno State (Derek Carr); Harvard (Kyle Juszczyk); Iowa State (Kelechi Osemele); Miami (Greg Olsen); Miami of Ohio (Ben Roethlisberger); Michigan State (Le'Veon Bell); Nebraska (Ndamukong Suh); North Alabama (Janoris Jenkins); Northern Iowa (David Johnson); Ohio State (Ezekiel Elliott); Oregon State (Johnny Hekker); Penn State (Cameron Wake); Rutgers (Devin McCourty); South Carolina (Jadeveon Clowney); UCLA (Matthew Slater); Vanderbilt (Casey Heyward); Washington (Marcus Peters); West Alabama (Tyreek Hill); West Virginia (Pat McAfee).