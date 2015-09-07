Braxton Miller shines in Ohio State rout of Virginia Tech

Braxton Miller wasted no time making a clean transition from quarterback to his new role Monday in Ohio State's 42-24 road win over Virginia Tech.
The OSU fifth-year senior caught two passes for 78 yards and rushed six times for another 62 yards as an H-back (receiver-rusher hybrid position). That included a 54-yard touchdown catch and a 53-yard touchdown run that came with a spectacular spin move to break into the open field.
He couldn't have picked a better time to show his ability with just a few weeks of practice at his new position, as 18 NFL clubs were credentialed to scout the game. Those included the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.
Scouts had plenty of other prospects to watch Monday, including quarterback Cardale Jones, who was given the starting nod over J.T. Barrett and responded with an impressive performance. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, safety Vonn Bell and offensive tackle Taylor Decker are among a lengthy list of NFL-caliber Buckeyes, while Virginia Tech defensive linemen Luther Maddy and Dadi Nicolas are two of the Hokies' top scouting subjects.
Miller had hoped to return from shoulder surgery to his former position at quarterback, where he started for the Buckeyes from 2012-2013. Instead, he decided to switch to H-back in the offseason and spent fall practice in his new role.
It didn't look new to him on Monday, though.