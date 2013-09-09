Braxton Miller seems likely to play Saturday for Ohio State

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Monday morning that quarterback Braxton Miller will play Saturday at California if he is healthy enough.
"If he's healthy to play ... he'll certainly go," Meyer said on a teleconference.

Miller was injured early in this past Saturday's rout of San Diego State and ably replaced by Kenny Guiton. After the game, Meyer said Miller could've returned but that coaches didn't want to risk it in a game the Buckeyes won handily.
Meyer also said he'll have a more definitive prognosis about Miller on Tuesday morning and that Miller already has said that he wants to play Saturday. If Miller can't go, Guiton would get the start.
Neither Miller nor sophomore defensive end Adolphus Washington have been cleared to play against Cal; Washington suffered what the team called a "lower-body injury" during the win over San Diego State.
Ohio State rallied to beat Cal 35-28 last season in Columbus. Miller threw for a career-high 249 yards and also tossed a career-high four touchdown passes against the Golden Bears in that one.
Cal's defense isn't good this season, but the offense -- led by freshman quarterback Jared Goff, who leads the nation in passing yards -- should put a lot of pressure on Ohio State's highly touted secondary.
