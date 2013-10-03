Braxton Miller says despite injuries, he remains in Heisman race

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller went into the season as one of the leading contenders for the Heisman trophy, but an early-season injury seemingly has removed him from consideration.
Miller, though, doesn't think that's the case. He said he thinks he can get back in the mix and at least get to New York as a finalist, though he does admit that when he was injured, he thought about how his Heisman hopes were going away.
"It sat on my mind a little bit, just little things you think about while you're sitting out," Miller told reporters. "But the big games always count [more], I feel like."
Miller was injured early in Game 2 and missed two full games. He returned last week and threw a career-high four touchdown passes as the Buckeyes (5-0) beat Wisconsin in one of the biggest Big Ten games of the season.
This week, he and the Buckeyes travel for the first time this season, to play Northwestern in what is being hyped as the biggest home game in Wildcats history. It's one of just four road games for Ohio State this season and by far the toughest road matchup until the regular-season finale at Michigan on Nov. 30.
"The way we keep playing as a team as a whole, I feel like there's all types of awards guys can get during that time," Miller said. "I'm just going to play my game, keep leading the guys, and hopefully I'll be looking forward to it after the season."
