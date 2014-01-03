Braxton Miller's late turnovers cost Ohio State in Orange Bowl

Published: Jan 03, 2014 at 05:10 PM
Carlos-Hyde-tos-010314.jpg
Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State junior quarterback Braxton Miller is thinking about bypassing his senior season to turn pro and told reporters Friday night he will sit down soon with Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer to discuss his plans.

The meeting will come in the wake of a disappointing Orange Bowl for Miller and the Buckeyes, who lost 40-35 Friday night to Clemson. Miller threw two interceptions in the final 3:12 to help Clemson to the victory.

The final interception came with 1:18 left, two plays after Ohio State got the ball after picking off an ill-advised Clemson pass. When he threw that interception, Miller told reporters, he said he thought, "Everyone is going to hate me."

Ohio State led 29-20 with five minutes left in the third quarter, then saw Clemson score twice in a bit more than two minutes for a 34-29 advantage. Ohio State retook the lead on a TD pass from Miller to tailback Carlos Hyde, but the Tigers scored the eventual game-winner with 6:16 left, and Miller imploded thereafter.

Miller finished 16 of 24 for 234 yards, two TDs and the two picks. But he was surprisingly ineffective on the ground, finishing with just 35 yards.

Miller was hit early and often. Ohio State's offensive line, a team strength for much of the season, had trouble stopping Clemson's pass rush and also found it difficult to carve out running lanes. Clemson's defensive strategy was to stymie the Buckeyes' rushing attack and make Miller beat them through the air. He couldn't do it.

Ohio State tailback Carlos Hyde managed 113 yards and a TD on 25 carries, but he found it extremely tough going. It was his second-lowest rushing performance in the Buckeyes' final nine games of the season; he gained 111 yards against Purdue but on just eight carries and didn't play much in a 56-0 rout.

Ohio State finished with 427 yards of offense, its third-lowest output of the season. They managed 374 in a loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten title game and 390 in a narrow regular-season win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes had 193 rushing yards, their second-lowest total of the season; they had 192 against Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes' defense was shredded to the tune of 576 yards. It was the third time this season Ohio State had allowed 500 yards; the Buckeyes had allowed 500 yards just three times in the previous 12 seasons combined.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW