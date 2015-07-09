Braxton Miller confirms he'll play for Ohio State in 2015

With proven quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones also competing for the starting quarterback role, there has been heavy speculation that Miller, who is the most athletic of the three, might change positions. The Dispatch wrote that Miller's "initial goal" is to return to quarterback, and Miller has maintained his desire to stay at the position. Barrett led OSU to an 11-1 regular season before a fractured right ankle in the regular-season finale against rival Michigan ended his season. From there, Jones made his first three career starts -- against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, Alabama in the national semifinal, and Oregon in the national title game -- and won them all.