Braxton Miller confirms he'll play for Ohio State in 2015

The speculation about Braxton Miller transferring from Ohio State to another school to escape a heated quarterback competition has died off, as Miller confirmed Thursday that he will stay with the Buckeyes for the 2015 season. However, there's nothing speculative about the interest other college programs had in Ohio State's two-year starter from 2012-2013.
It was strong.
"Schools reached out, they reached out hard, and I kept my head where it needed to be, and I stayed smart with my situation," Miller told the Columbus Dispatch. "... It was kind of tough for me and my family to go through that situation, the second (shoulder) surgery and stuff like that."
Miller declined to identify which schools had interest in him, but two that could use some experience at the quarterback position -- Alabama and LSU -- were among those heavily rumored to be involved. Speculation about a possible move to Florida State ended when the Seminoles added Notre Dame transfer quarterback Everett Golson earlier this offseason.
The Dispatch reported Miller would return to OSU rather than transfer a week ago, citing a source close to Miller.
With proven quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones also competing for the starting quarterback role, there has been heavy speculation that Miller, who is the most athletic of the three, might change positions. The Dispatch wrote that Miller's "initial goal" is to return to quarterback, and Miller has maintained his desire to stay at the position. Barrett led OSU to an 11-1 regular season before a fractured right ankle in the regular-season finale against rival Michigan ended his season. From there, Jones made his first three career starts -- against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, Alabama in the national semifinal, and Oregon in the national title game -- and won them all.
As such, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will have the most intriguing quarterback battle in the college game on his hands next month when fall practice commences.